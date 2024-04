Fairchild went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 win over the White Sox.

Fairchild stole his fifth base in five attempts in what has been a part-time role to start the season. He should continue to be a lineup regular against left-handers until TJ Friedl (wrist) is ready to play. Friedl recently had a checkup and needs another week to 10 days, pushing his return into the first half of May.