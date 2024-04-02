Fairchild went 1-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases in Monday's victory over the Phillies.

Fairchild drew the start Monday against the left-handed Cristopher Sanchez as he's the weak side of a platoon with Jake Fraley currently. The 28-year-old managed to steal 10 bases over 244 plate appearances in 2023, so he is a speed threat whenever he plays. However, playing time could be difficult to come by in the Reds lineup due to the emergence of Will Benson and Nick Martini in the early going.