Fairchild went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

Pinch hitting for designated hitter Nick Martini, Fairchild singled in a run then stole second base as part of a double steal. He remained in the game at DH and later had a bunt single and scored on a sacrifice fly as part of the Reds' five-run eighth inning that erased New York's lead. The righty-swinging Fairchild, who is 5-for-13 with three steals through five games played, will likely be part of Sunday's starting lineup against southpaw Sean Manaea.