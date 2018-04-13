Reds' Tanner Rainey: Sent back to minors
Rainey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Rainey was recalled earlier in the week, but his performance in the big leagues was pitiful at best. He allowed seven runs in two innings pitched, prompting the Reds to send him back to the minors for more seasoning. He received lots of praise from manager Bryan Price during spring training, however, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the majors later in the season. To take his spot in the major-league bullpen, Dylan Floro was promoted from Triple-A.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...