Rainey was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Rainey was recalled earlier in the week, but his performance in the big leagues was pitiful at best. He allowed seven runs in two innings pitched, prompting the Reds to send him back to the minors for more seasoning. He received lots of praise from manager Bryan Price during spring training, however, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in the majors later in the season. To take his spot in the major-league bullpen, Dylan Floro was promoted from Triple-A.