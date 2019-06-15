Mahle (2-7) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four as the Reds fell 7-1 to the Rangers.

It was the right-hander's shortest outing of the year -- Mahle had lasted at least five innings in each of his first dozen appearances. He'll carry a 4.46 ERA and 73:17 K:BB through 70.2 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Astros.