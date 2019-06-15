Reds' Tyler Mahle: Early exit against Rangers
Mahle (2-7) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four as the Reds fell 7-1 to the Rangers.
It was the right-hander's shortest outing of the year -- Mahle had lasted at least five innings in each of his first dozen appearances. He'll carry a 4.46 ERA and 73:17 K:BB through 70.2 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Astros.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.