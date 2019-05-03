Mahle (0-4) allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks across five innings in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Unfortunately, Mahle ran into an unstoppable Noah Syndergaard, who tossed a complete-game shutout. Owners should still be pleased with this performance, though, as it was Mahle's best since April 10. The only run he allowed Thursday was on a homer against Syndergaard. As encouraging as this is, the lack of run support is nothing new, and Mahle has been unable to earn a win this year in large part because of it. He is 0-4 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 33 innings. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Athletics on Tuesday.