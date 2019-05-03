Reds' Tyler Mahle: Yields one run in loss
Mahle (0-4) allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks across five innings in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.
Unfortunately, Mahle ran into an unstoppable Noah Syndergaard, who tossed a complete-game shutout. Owners should still be pleased with this performance, though, as it was Mahle's best since April 10. The only run he allowed Thursday was on a homer against Syndergaard. As encouraging as this is, the lack of run support is nothing new, and Mahle has been unable to earn a win this year in large part because of it. He is 0-4 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 33 innings. His next scheduled start is on the road against the Athletics on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...