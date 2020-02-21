Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Opening spring training
Gutierrez will start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Indians, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gutierrez spent 2019 at Triple-A Louisville but struggled with a 6.04 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 137 innings. The 24-year-old will have a tough time competing against the more established options for a spot in the Reds' starting rotation.
