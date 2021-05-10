Senzatela (groin) and the Rockies won't face the Padres on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Colorado.

The two teams will make up Monday's game as part of a traditional doubleheader in Wednesday's series finale. Colorado planned to activate Senzatela from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday, but look for the club to delay that transaction until Tuesday or Wednesday. The Rockies have yet to announce whether Senzatela will be pushed back a day in the schedule to start Tuesday, or if he'll be reserved for one of the doubleheader games.