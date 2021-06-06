Rodgers went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.
Rodgers entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and blasted a two-run shot to center field. The homer was his first as a major leaguer and came in his 146th career plate appearance. Rodgers has hit as many as 19 homers in one season in the minors, so there may be some pop in his bat waiting to be tapped into.
