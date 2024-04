Rodgers was scratched from the lineup ahead of Monday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Phillies due to an illness, MLB.com reports.

An explanation behind Rodgers' late scratch wasn't immediately provided leading up to the opening pitch, but the Rockies later relayed that the 27-year-old took part in a pregame workout and was held out after feeling under the weather. Alan Trejo picked up the start at second base in Rodgers' stead, going 1-for-3 at the dish.