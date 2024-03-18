Quantrill allowed four hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Quantrill made his longest appearance of the spring and tallied his first strikeout of the exhibition season. Despite the lack of swing and miss, he's been effective, allowing only three earned runs across 10.2 frames. Quantrill will be relied upon as a key part of the Rockies' rotation, though he's likely to find consistent success hard to come by given his contact-heavy approach at Coors Field.