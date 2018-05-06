Bettis (4-1) picked up the win Saturday against the Mets, allowing six hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Bettis continued his strong start to the 2018 campaign Saturday. While he didn't miss many bats -- his two strikeouts were a season low -- he was able to keep the Mets at bay all evening, allowing just two baserunners to reach second base while none touched third. The 29-year-old has now gone at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts, helping lower his ERA to a shiny 2.05 through 44 innings this season despite his unremarkable 27:14 K:BB. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next outing, which should come at home against the Brewers.