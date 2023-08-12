Blackmon (hand) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Blackmon has been on the injured list since June 11 with a fracture in his right hand, but he finally seems to be approaching a return to the lineup. The Rockies haven't specified how many games Blackmon will play in during his assignment, but there's a chance he's activated Monday ahead of Colorado's next homestand. The veteran outfielder was slashing .265/.347/.422 through 242 plate appearances before getting injured.