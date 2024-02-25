Blackmon is expected to serve as the Rockies' primary designated hitter in 2024, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Blackmon signed a one-year, $13 million extension with the Rockies just before the close of the 2023 campaign. Given that financial commitment, he's expected to keep a significant role on the team. Blackmon has stated a desire to play regularly in right field, but manager Bud Black is prioritizing carefully managing the veteran's workload.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Signs one-year extension•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Three extra-base hits in win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: On bench in early game•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not starting versus lefty•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Four consecutive multi-hit games•