Blackmon is expected to serve as the Rockies' primary designated hitter in 2024, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Blackmon signed a one-year, $13 million extension with the Rockies just before the close of the 2023 campaign. Given that financial commitment, he's expected to keep a significant role on the team. Blackmon has stated a desire to play regularly in right field, but manager Bud Black is prioritizing carefully managing the veteran's workload.