Blackmon is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Blackmon has put together four straight multi-hit games, but it'll be Kris Bryant manning the DH role for the Rockies on Tuesday as they take on tough left-hander Blake Snell at Petco Park in San Diego. Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Hunter Goodman are starting across the outfield.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Four consecutive multi-hit games•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Bound for bench•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: On bench Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets on base four times•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homer, triple in loss•