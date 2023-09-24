Blackmon isn't in Colorado's lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Blackmon will retreat to the bench with southpaw Jordan Wicks lined up to start on the bump for the Cubs. Blackmon's absence will shift Elias Diaz to the DH spot while Austin Wynns starts behind the plate and bats eighth.
