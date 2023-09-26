Blackmon is absent from the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Dodgers.

Kris Bryant will take a turn in the DH role as Sean Bouchard patrols right field. Blackmon had a productive couple of weeks in August, but the 37-year-old is batting .232/.325/.348 with zero home runs in 19 games (80 plate appearances) since the calendar flipped to September.