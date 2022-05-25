Bard (2-2) earned the win in Tuesday's extra-inning victory over the Pirates after giving up one hit with three strikeouts and one walk over two scoreless innings.

The 36-year-old allowed a walk and a single during the ninth inning but preserved a 1-1 tie, and he returned for the 10th after Colorado took the lead and stranded the designated runner at second base. It was the first time this season Bard has recorded more than three outs, and he may be unavailable for Wednesday's series finale after throwing 35 pitches. He has a 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB across 16.1 innings and is 10-for-12 in save opportunities.