Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy isn't starting Wednesday against the Padres.
Murphy will take a seat for a second straight game, even with right-hander Zach Davies on the mound for San Diego. Matt Kemp will serve as the designated hitter once again.
