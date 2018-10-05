Rockies' David Dahl: Absent from Friday's lineup

Dahl is not in the starting nine for Game 2 of the NLDS against Milwaukee on Friday, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet reports.

Dahl had a rough outing during Thursday's series-opening loss, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts before being taken out of the game prior to the bottom of the ninth inning. Gerardo Parra, who went 1-for-2 in Game 1, will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's matinee.