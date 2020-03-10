Rockies' David Dahl: Could fill leadoff role
Dahl is being strongly considered to serve as the Rockies' leadoff hitter this season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Dahl led off just three times last season, with Charlie Blackmon typically filling the role. Dahl doesn't have a ton of speed, stealing a modest 14 bases in 240 career games, but his .346 career on-base percentage should serve him well enough in the role. If he does indeed win the job, expect a shift in his production from RBI to runs as well as more opportunities to run and more total plate appearances.
