Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Cranks solo home run
LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Padres.
LeMahieu took southpaw Robbie Erlin deep in the fourth inning to record his 13th home run of the season. He's managed to slug over .500 against lefties for the season, pacing him to a career-high in home runs. While he has hit significantly better at home in terms of batting average, 11 of his 13 home runs have come away from Coors Field this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...