LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Padres.

LeMahieu took southpaw Robbie Erlin deep in the fourth inning to record his 13th home run of the season. He's managed to slug over .500 against lefties for the season, pacing him to a career-high in home runs. While he has hit significantly better at home in terms of batting average, 11 of his 13 home runs have come away from Coors Field this season.

