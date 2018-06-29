LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and five RBI in a 9-8 win over San Francisco.

LeMahieu took Giants closer Sam Dyson deep for the go-ahead shot in the ninth inning. The right-handed infielder was hitting just .264 (26-for-108) since being activated from the DL at the start of June. Still, he's slashing .280/.332/.444 with 41 runs scored and 23 extra-base hits.