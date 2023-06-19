The Rockies placed Tovar (personal) on the paternity list Monday.

Tovar was removed late in Sunday's 14-6 loss to Atlanta after receiving word that his wife went into labor, so his move to the paternity list comes as little surprise. Expect the rookie shortstop to miss the entirety of the Rockies' three-game series in Cincinnati to open the week before likely rejoining team Friday for the start of a homestand. Colorado called up infielder Connor Kaiser from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Tovar on the 26-man active roster.