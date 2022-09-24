Tovar went 2-for-4 with a run scored Friday against the Padres.
Tovar made his big-league debut Friday and hit eighth while playing shortstop. He collected singles in each of his first two plate appearances and also came around to score in the fourth inning. Tovar should continue to have a clear path to playing time with Jose Iglesias (thumb) and Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) both sidelined.
