Iglesias was removed in the fourth inning of the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds due to an apparent hand injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to departing the contest.

Saunders notes that Iglesias appeared to suffer the injury on a swing during his second and final plate appearance of the afternoon. The Rockies have yet to provide an update on Iglesias' condition since his departure, but he'll most likely be out of the lineup for the second game of the twin bill. Alan Trejo replaced Iglesias at shortstop in Game 1.