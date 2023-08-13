Profar was diagnosed with a twisted left knee after exiting Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Profar sustained his injury while making a catch at the wall to end the second inning and was unable to finish the game. He'll undergo further imaging to determine the extent of the issue, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.
