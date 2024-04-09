Lawrence allowed one walk and no hits while striking out two across a scoreless inning Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Lawrence entered the game in the eighth inning to face the fourth, fifth and sixth batters in the Arizona lineup with the Rockies up by two. While he was effective, the team opted not to use him for two innings and thus bypassed him for a save chance. Lawrence has now turned in scoreless efforts in three of his four appearances this season, and he could continue to appear in the most high-leverage scenarios rather than exclusively in save situations.