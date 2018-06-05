Tauchman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

With David Dahl (foot) landing on the disabled list, Tauchman was summoned to the majors to provide additional outfield depth and a power bat off the bench. The 27-year-old went just 1-for-23 (.043) with 11 strikeouts in 15 games with the Rockies earlier in the year, but owns a much more impressive .385/.431/.673 line across 39 games with the Isotopes this season. Daniel Castro was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.

