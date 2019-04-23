Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers against Nationals

Arenado went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and three runs in Colorado's 7-5 victory over the Nationals on Monday.

Arenado's early-season slump is looking like a thing of the past, as he now has three multi-hit games and all four of his home runs on the season over his last seven games. The hot streak moves the slugging third baseman's slash line up to .281/.337/.483 over 89 at-bats, and those numbers are likely to keep rising as he finds his groove at the plate.