The Rockies placed Stephenson on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday.

He finds himself on the COVID-19 for the second time this season, after previously missing just under two weeks in April following a positive test for the virus. Since he was cleared to make his season debut April 20, Stephenson has posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 10.1 innings out of the Colorado bullpen.

