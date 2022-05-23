The Rockies placed Stephenson on the COVID-19-related injured list Monday.
He finds himself on the COVID-19 for the second time this season, after previously missing just under two weeks in April following a positive test for the virus. Since he was cleared to make his season debut April 20, Stephenson has posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 10.1 innings out of the Colorado bullpen.
More News
-
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Returns to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Placed on COVID-19 IL•
-
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Gets $1.28M deal for 2022•
-
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Picks up save•