Stephenson (illness) has rejoined the Rockies and threw a bullpen Friday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Stephenson hasn't yet been activated from the COVID-19 injured list, but it's certainly encouraging that he's now back with the team after testing positive for the virus prior to the regular season. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be activated prior to Friday's matchup against the Cubs, but his return appears to be imminent.
