Bouchard is the top candidate to start in right field for the Rockies to begin the 2024 season, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones will almost certainly account for the majority of at-bats in center and left field, respectively, to begin the season in Colorado. However, there are more significant questions in right field, with Bouchard and Hunter Goodman looking to be the primary options. Saunders suggests that the Rockies desire stability at the position, which could give Bouchard the edge to begin the campaign. In 140 career plate appearances, he's maintained a .432 wOBA, though he's also struck out at a 27.9 percent clip.