Bouchard went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Tuesday against the Padres.
Bouchard has started five of six games since being called up by the Rockies, with four of those appearances coming in right field. He's collected one hit in every contest, including two doubles. Bouchard should remain a regular as long as Kris Bryant (back) is sidelined.
