Bouchard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Bouchard will give way to Hunter Goodman after starting each of the past four games in right field while going 3-for-13 with two doubles, a walk and a stolen base. While Kris Bryant (back) remains on the injured list, Bouchard should still maintain an edge over Goodman and Jake Cave for a regular lineup spot in the corner outfield.