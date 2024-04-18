Bouchard went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Wednesday against the Phillies.

The Rockies recalled Bouchard on Wednesday to take the roster spot of Kris Bryant (back), and he immediately started in left field and hit sixth. Nolan Jones and Charlie Blackmon both were on the bench against a lefty, but Bouchard is not likely to be a regular in the lineup against right-handed pitchers.