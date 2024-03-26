The Rockies optioned Bouchard to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bouchard entered spring training as the perceived favorite for the right field job, but he slashed just .209/.314/.349 in Cactus League play and also missed time with an oblique issue. That was enough to cost him a roster spot, at least at the start of the season. The Rockies appear poised to go with a combination of Charlie Blackmon, Jake Cave and Michael Toglia in right field.