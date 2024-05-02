Bouchard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Bouchard started in right field or at designated hitter in each of the last three games, going 1-for-10 with a run and an RBI. The Rockies have leaned on Bouchard as their primary replacement in the lineup for Kris Bryant (back), but Bouchard's time as a near-everyday player could soon come to an end if he's unable to get going at the plate. Since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on April 17, Bouchard is slashing .214/.333/.286 over 33 plate appearances.