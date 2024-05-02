Share Video

Link copied!

Bouchard is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Bouchard started in right field or at designated hitter in each of the last three games, going 1-for-10 with a run and an RBI. The Rockies have leaned on Bouchard as their primary replacement in the lineup for Kris Bryant (back), but Bouchard's time as a near-everyday player could soon come to an end if he's unable to get going at the plate. Since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on April 17, Bouchard is slashing .214/.333/.286 over 33 plate appearances.

More News