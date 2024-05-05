Bouchard will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Pirates, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bouchard is back in the lineup after he was on the bench for each of the previous three games. The 27-year-old looked as though he might have been headed for a full-time role in right field once Kris Bryant (back) was placed on the injured list April 17, but Bouchard's opportunity seems to have fallen by the wayside while he's posted a .619 OPS through 33 plate appearances in the big leagues this season. While he's in starting nine Sunday against Pirates southpaw Bailey Falter, the right-handed-hitting Bouchard could end up occupying the short side of a platoon in right field with the lefty-hitting Jake Cave until Bryant returns.