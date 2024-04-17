The Rockies recalled Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Bouchard has put up a 1.049 OPS over 14 games with Albuquerque this season. He'll join the Rockies' 26-man active roster as a replacement for Kris Bryant (back), who was moved to the 10-day injured list. Bouchard will start in left field and will bat sixth in Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, but it's unclear if he'll be in store for an everyday role while Bryant is on the mend.