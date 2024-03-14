Bouchard began camp slowly due to an oblique issue, which could cost him at-bats to begin the regular season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bouchard has been on the field regularly since Feb. 23, but he has yet to get on track and is hitting only .174/.286/.348 across 28 plate appearances while also striking out at a 32.1 percent clip. Charlie Blackmon has also played better than expected in right field, which could lead to him playing in the outfield more often rather than serving as the DH. That would cost Bouchard playing time, though he's almost certain to make the roster as at least a bench bat.