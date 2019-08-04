Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes yard again

Story went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Giants.

The shortstop has gone deep on back-to-back nights, emphatically putting a 12-game power drought behind him. On the year, Story's slashing .279/.342/.549 with 24 homers, 14 steals, 61 RBI and 79 runs in 98 contests.

