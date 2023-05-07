Veen (wrist) has gone 5-for-12 with a triple, three doubles, seven RBI, three runs and a stolen base in three games since Double-A Hartford reinstated him from its 7-day injured list Thursday.

Veen was shelved April 28 due to left wrist inflammation, but he hasn't shown any sign of diminished power as a result of the injury since he was activated Thursday. The 21-year-old outfielder remains one of the more exciting prospects in the Colorado farm system and is slashing .210/.310/.371 with six extra-base hits and seven stolen bases through his first 71 plate appearances on the season with Hartford.