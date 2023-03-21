Veen was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Rockies camp.
Veen drew a lot of playing time in the Cactus League this spring and posted some encouraging numbers -- including eight stolen bases in nine attempts -- but the 21-year-old outfielder was never really in the running for an Opening Day roster spot. Colorado selected him as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of a high school in Florida and he finished the 2022 season with a .496 OPS in 34 games at Double-A Hartford.