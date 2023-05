Veen was placed on the injured list Tuesday at Double-A Hartford with left wrist inflammation, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

It's not believed to be a serious issue, but the Rockies will give their top prospect a breather to allow the inflammation to dissipate. He's off to a rough start this season at the Double-A level, slashing just .160/.276/.260 with one home run through 58 plate appearances. Granted, the 21-year-old outfielder has stolen six bases in six attempts.