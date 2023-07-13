Rockies director of player development Chris Forbes said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on Thursday that Veen (hand) could play winter ball this offseason, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Veen was limited to just 202 plate appearances this season with Double-A Hartford before undergoing surgery last month to repair tearing and fraying to a ligament in his left hand. It sounds like he should be fully recovered by the fall and getting in some at-bats in winter ball would allow him to make up for lost time. The Rockies don't have to add Veen to their 40-man roster until after the 2024 season to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.