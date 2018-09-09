Mondesi went 2-or-5 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Twins.

The 23-year-old now has 20 steals in only 54 games for the Royals this season, giving him tremendous fantasy value to go along with a .270/.297/.443 slash line. Mondesi's second-half speed display should make him a very intriguing target in 2019 drafts.