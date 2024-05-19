Zerpa extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings with a perfect inning in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Zerpa's scoreless streak spans nine appearances, and he's earned five holds while adding an 8:0 K:BB in that span. The southpaw came up through the minors as a starter, but he's found some success in the Royals' bullpen this year. He's up to seven holds through 20 appearances while pitching to a 1.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB over 18.1 innings this season. Zerpa has yet to get a look for saves, but he's been one of the Royals' most effective relievers over the first quarter-plus of the campaign.