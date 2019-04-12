Royals' Billy Hamilton: Remains out Friday
Hamilton (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.
Hamilton was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee after colliding with the outfield wall Thursday, so his absence from the lineup a day later comes as little surprise. Chris Owings will start in center field Friday while Whit Merrifield is at second base.
