Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, but manager Ned Yost said the outfielder could return to the starting nine Monday versus the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Yost admitted that Hamilton will likely be feeling sore and stiff for a while if he does play Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Royals erred on the side of caution and kept the speedster out for another game. With Hamilton sidelined at least through Sunday's contest, Chris Owings will pick up another start in center field.